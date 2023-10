Person killed in Columbus County house fire

Crews responded to a deadly house fire Monday morning (Photo: MGN Online)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A person was killed in a house fire early Monday morning.

A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a structure fire on Ruth Drive south of Chadbourn.

The Fire Marshall was called and a body found in the fire.

The identity of the person hasn’t been released pending an autopsy.

This case is still under investigation.