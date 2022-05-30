Person killed, officer wounded in NC shooting

The wounded officer was one of two police officers who stopped a vehicle around 12:40 a.m.

KING, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a person who wounded an officer during a traffic stop in North Carolina.

The police chief in King, North Carolina, says the wounded officer was grazed in the head by a bullet and is expected to fully recover after the shooting that happened early Sunday.

Police didn’t immediately identify the person who was fatally shot.

The officers exchanged gunfire with one person after several people exited the car and ran.