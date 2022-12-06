Pet Pals: 1-year old female spayed cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1 year-old female spayed cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is quiet and shy, but loves snuggling up in piles of blankets. They also say she likes to headbutt those who with to give her pets.

If you would like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.