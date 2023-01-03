Pet Pals: 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix. She has been in the shelter for almost three months.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as highly energetic, so will need an active family, and will need to be the only pet in the house.

She is also pretty vocal, and a happy go-lucky girl.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for 70-dollars.