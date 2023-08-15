Pet Pals: 2-year old neutered cat looking for forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s pet pal is a 2-year old neutered cat named ‘Dwight.’

Shelter staff say Dwight was found with a microchip, but the past owners never called the shelter back after several attempts.

Dwight is described as very outgoing and independent. He also likes playing with toys.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.