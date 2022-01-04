Pet Pals: 2-year-old Plott Hound is in need on a forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 2-year-old Plott Hound is this week’s Pet Pal.

New Hanover County Animal Shelter staff says she is very energetic and sweet, but she still needs some training.

She is best suited for a home where she would be the only pet and that does not have small kids.

If you’d like to adopt him you can visit New Hanover County Animal Services located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. Residents can adopt for $70.