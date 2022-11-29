Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions.

She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn, though she loves as much attention as she can get after she gets to know you.

If you would like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.

If you already have a dog at home, a meet and greet is required.