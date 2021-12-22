Pet Pals: 3-Year-old Pitbull Jack Russell mix is in need for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 3-year-old Pitbull Jack Russel mix named Patches is this week’s Pet Pal.

New Hanover County Animal Shelter staff says she is very shy but warms up to people quickly. She is also best suited for a home with a patient owner.

Shelter staff say they are looking to place her in a home with out cats and small children.

If you’d like to adopt him you can visit New Hanover County Animal Services located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. Residents can adopt for $70.