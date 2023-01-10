Pet Pals: 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho looking for a forever home

This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.

If you already have a dog at home, a meet and greet is required.