Pet Pals: 6 month old female lab mix looking for forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 6-month-old female lab mix.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office describes her as food motivated and full of energy.

She can be a little shy at first but warms up pretty quickly. She also loves to curl up in a blanket.

If you would like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for 70 dollars.