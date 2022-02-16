Pet Pals: 6 year old male lab mix looking for forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s pet pal is a 6 year old neutered male lab mix named Kota.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as food motivated, a lover of all types of toys, happy go lucky, and a very sweet boy.

Kota is also said to act like he can never get enough attention.

If you would like to meet…New Hanover County Animal Services is located 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for 70 dollars.