Pet Pals: 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is an 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound named Nemo.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very happy and easy-going, though he can get vocal during meals.

Nemo was turned into the shelter due to the death of his previous owner.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.

If you have another dog, a meet and greet is required.