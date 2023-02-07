Pet Pals: This weeks Pet Pal is a 2-year-old neutered male pit looking for a forever home

This weeks Pet Pal is a 2-year-old neutered male pit looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old neutered male Pitbull pup.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very shy but warms up very quicky. He is also full of energy and can be a silly boy. If you would like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington, NC.

County residents can adopt for 70 dollars. If you have another dog, a meet and greet is required.