Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is 2-year old spayed female cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is 2-year old spayed female cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as laid back and easy going. She is overall pretty quiet, though she loves catnip to get her fired up.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.