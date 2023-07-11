Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year old Boxer mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year old Boxer mix. He is very calm, food motivated, and goofy. He also know some basic commands.

This pup came into the shelter after he was found tied to a post outside the shelter over Memorial day weekend.

Watch the video and join Donna Gregory and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become this pup’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.