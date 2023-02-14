Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old neutered cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a big boy that has been laid back & easy going with the staff. He is also really sweet and loves cat nip.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.