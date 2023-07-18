Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 4-month old kitten looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 4-month old kitten. She is very calm, snuggly, and like to climb.

This kitten was originally found as a stray and adopted out, but was then returned due to some stomach problems she was having after her spay surgery.

Watch the video and join Matt Bennett and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become this kitten’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.