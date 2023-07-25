Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 9-year old old hound looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 9-year old old hound.

She is very very sweet, and grateful for all the attention she can get! New Hanover county Animal Services says she’s even pretty quiet for a hound.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have a dog at home, a meet and greet is required.