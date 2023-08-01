Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is an adult neutered male cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s pet pal is an adult neutered male cat.

He is described as a ‘cool cat’ in the shelter, and staff members say he loves his independence. New Hanover County Animal Services says give him a little bit of cat nip, and he’s your best friend.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.