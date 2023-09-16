Photos: Union Elementary School celebrates playground renovations

Bruns Playground 2 Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools

Bruns Playground Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools

Bruns Playground 3 Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools

Bruns Playground 4 Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools

Bruns Playground 6 Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools



Brunswick Playground 5 Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools

SHALOTTE (WWAY) — Union Elementary School celebrated its newly renovated playground this week.

The PTO raised funds for the project, which include a new track, soccer and kickball field, shading for playground equipment and seating areas, and a repaved and painted blacktop basketball court.