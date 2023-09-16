Photos: Union Elementary School celebrates playground renovations
-
Bruns Playground 2
Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools
-
Bruns Playground
Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools
-
Bruns Playground 3
Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools
-
Bruns Playground 4
Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools
-
Bruns Playground 6
Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools
-
-
Brunswick Playground 5
Union Elementary celebrates playground renovations. Photos: Brunswick County Schools
SHALOTTE (WWAY) — Union Elementary School celebrated its newly renovated playground this week.
The PTO raised funds for the project, which include a new track, soccer and kickball field, shading for playground equipment and seating areas, and a repaved and painted blacktop basketball court.