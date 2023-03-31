Pickleball and preventing its’ injuries

A sport that all ages are picking up and playing. However, doctors say with this social and physical activity -- comes risks.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a sport that is becoming increasingly popular everywhere, especially in the Cape Fear.

However, doctors say with this social and physical activity — comes risks.

Pickleball, a sport that all ages are picking up and playing — whether it’s at home or recreationally.

But it’s not without injuries.

We spoke with Dr. Fortun, who is an orthopedic surgeon for Wilmington Health, this afternoon. He said there are ways to prevent these common injuries.

He recommends properly warming up by stretching, staying hydrated, and recognizing your limits.

Dr. Chad Fortun, said, “Certain injuries might be predisposed to certain age groups, so if you are on the upper end of the age scale and you have a little bit of knee arthritis — I’ve had a bunch of patients come in with a flare of their knee arthritis or a little meniscus tear. But, if you’re young and active and you’re very aggressive on the court — you can have meniscus tears of the knee, but you can also have rotator cuff injuries and even over-use injuries of the forearms.”

Dr. Fortun said that he enjoys pickleball himself but also understands the injuries associated with the sport — so he prioritizes and encourages safe play.