‘Pierce & Co.’ celebrates 125 years as a general store in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One long-time business is celebrating a huge milestone – 125 years of serving the community.

We visited the long time serving general store, ‘Pierce & Co.’, located in Hallsboro Friday morning.

“We hope that it survives another 125 years and we’re doing all we can to ensure that it does,” Owner, Mark Bronski, said.

125 years have passed but the store located on Sam Potts Hwy has remained a Columbus County staple for generations.

The hardware store and meat market opened its doors in 1898.

They also sell canned goods, rocking chairs, and many more classic items — supplying customers with goods of all kinds for more than a century.

The store has only seen 3 owners in its lifetime.

The proud owner today, Mark Bronski, said it’s an honor to carry on the legacy.

“A general store like this is, I think, something that really resonates with many people because this is how America was built over its history,” Bronski said.

Bronski said he takes pride in supplying the community with a locally grown store that they can rely on. He described ‘Pierce & Co.’ customers as family.

Customers like, Alma Galloway, who said her family has dedicated decades of loyalty to the general store.

“Having people here that you know I think is the most important thing. Everybody feels like a family when you come in, everybody knows you on a first name basis – it’s real easy to pick up the phone and holler and say ‘hey, do you have this, I’ll be right there’, and they’re always willing to help you,” Galloway said.

The celebration will continue into the weekend. On Saturday, ‘Galloway farm’ will be bringing a petting zoo and ‘Carolina Cooker’ will be supplying food for all to enjoy.