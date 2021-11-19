Pinnacle Storage, WPD give out Thanksgiving meals to 100 families

WPD helps Pinnacle Storage give out 100 Thanksgiving meals (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local business teamed up with Wilmington Police Department to hand out meals to families for Thanksgiving.

Pinnacle Storage in downtown Wilmington gave out 100 meals for the second year in a row on Friday afternoon, working with Wilmington Police to identify families in need.

Families who signed up to receive the meals went to Pinnacle Storage from 12 pm to 3 pm to pick up a turkey, green beans, rolls and other Thanksgiving favorites.

The Publix Grocery Store in Pine Valley made sure to set all the items aside for the giveaway.

One man says he is thankful for the generosity.

“It’s just a blessing that y’all are able to do that you know. I just enjoy going around and meeting our people you know. It’s just a blessing, you know there’s a lot of people out here that want something to eat,” Charles Koonce said. “It’s just a blessing. I thank God for it.”

Pinnacle Storage Regional Manager Brian Swan says this is their second year handing out meals and they hope to be able to do it every year.