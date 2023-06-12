Pipe replacements cause road closure on section of North Kerr Avenue

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — For most of this week, a portion of N Kerr Avenue will be closed for a pipe replacement project.

The affected area includes the roadway between Truesdale Road and N Kerr Avenue. The road is expected to re-open next Sunday.

The NCDOT says crews will be replacing 5 large crossline pipes. Drivers will be detoured onto Blue Clay Road, North College Road and Bavarian Lane.

NCDOT advises motorists to allow extra time for their commutes this week.