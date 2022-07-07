Pirate Week kicks off on Monday in Ocean Isle Beach

(Photo: Town of Ocean Isle Beach)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to start practicing your best pirate voice to get prepared for the festivities next week around Ocean Isle Beach.

Pirate Week begins on Monday with a Pirate Ghost Walk at 7:00 pm, starting from the Museum of Coastal Carolina parking lot. Participation is $10.

The following day, a free event is being held at Town Center Park. Join in on the fun by creating pirate hats at 10:00 am.

In addition, there will also be a Pirates and the Sea Program at 4:00 pm and a Sand Bar Lecture Series at 6:00 pm, both at the Museum of Coastal Carolina.

Wednesday brings more fun, with four free events.

A scavenger hunt, pirate walk program, pirate crafts and a movie in the park will take place at various time through the day at Town Center Park.

A sword fighting and cannon demo will take place all day on Thursday, with the week of fun concluding on Friday with pirate stories, along with meet and greets.

For questions, you can email Recreation Director Hayley Burgess at hayley@oibgov.com or contact the Museum of Coastal Carolina at 910-579-1016.