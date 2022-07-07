Pirate Week kicks off on Monday in Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to start practicing your best pirate voice to get prepared for the festivities next week around Ocean Isle Beach.
Pirate Week begins on Monday with a Pirate Ghost Walk at 7:00 pm, starting from the Museum of Coastal Carolina parking lot. Participation is $10.
The following day, a free event is being held at Town Center Park. Join in on the fun by creating pirate hats at 10:00 am.
In addition, there will also be a Pirates and the Sea Program at 4:00 pm and a Sand Bar Lecture Series at 6:00 pm, both at the Museum of Coastal Carolina.
Wednesday brings more fun, with four free events.
A scavenger hunt, pirate walk program, pirate crafts and a movie in the park will take place at various time through the day at Town Center Park.
A sword fighting and cannon demo will take place all day on Thursday, with the week of fun concluding on Friday with pirate stories, along with meet and greets.