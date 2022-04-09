Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died, team says

(CNN) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State star who was poised to enter his fourth year in the NFL, has died, his head coach said in a statement released by the team Saturday.

Haskins was 24. Details about his death weren’t immediately available.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s statement reads. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins spent one season in Pittsburgh, playing no regular season games while backing up longtime Steeler Ben Roethlisberger, who has since retired.

Washington selected Haskins as the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, after the Ohio State standout was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football most outstanding player.

Haskins played 16 games across two seasons for Washington before moving on to Pittsburgh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” Tomlin’s statement reads.