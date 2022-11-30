Plane departs ILM after being diverted due to security issue

A Sunwing Airlines flight was diverted to the Wilmington International Airport Tuesday evening due to a security threat (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Passengers are back in the air following an unexpected landing at the Wilmington International Airport.

Sunwing Airline flight 410, traveling from Toronto to the Dominican Republic, was diverted to ILM Tuesday evening due to a security issue.

The plane landed safely and parked in front of the US Customs building, where Sheriff Deputies boarded the aircraft and evacuated all passengers and crew.

The Sheriff’s Office and WPC Explosives K9s searched the aircraft and luggage, but found no security threats.

“We appreciate the collaboration and strong communication between the ILM team and multiple agency partners,” an agency spokesperson said.

All crew and passengers were put up for the night in local hotels before departing for the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.