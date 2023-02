Plane in front of old VFW being moved

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks.

The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte.

The VFW building was sold back in March due to lack of participation in the post after the pandemic.

The building is now under new ownership, so the plane had to find a new home.