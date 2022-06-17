Plane incident at Cape Fear Regional Jetport

Plane incident at Cape Fear Regional Jetport (Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Officials had to deal with an incident within the past couple of hours at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island.

A Town of Oak Island spokesperson can confirm that a small twin-engine plane either had to land without landing gear, or had its landing gear fail.

The plane came to rest on its belly.

Officials are still unclear are an exact cause, but there are no reported injuries or other major impacts to any persons or property nearby.

The spokesperson says the scene is secure, and all involved are safe.

The FAA has been properly notified and will arrive to do a full investigation.