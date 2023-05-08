Planet Fitness offering free summer membership to teens

Planet Fitness interior (Photo: Peter Hale / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Planet Fitness wants teenagers to make their mental and physical health a priority once school is out.

They’re offering free memberships to teens aged 14 to 19 this summer.

It’s the third year of the Planet Fitness high school summer pass program, which includes workouts tailored to teens and personal training.

Teens can sign up now with a parent of guardian.

The program runs through August 31st.

In addition, ten teens who participate in the summer pass program will win a $10,000 academic scholarship.

Teens have to share a clip on TikTok describing their experience to be considered.