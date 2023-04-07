Planning forecast heading into the Easter holiday weekend

It's going to be a wet Saturday across the Cape Fear (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have any outdoor Easter plans for Saturday, you may want to move them indoors.

Scattered showers are expected to begin late Friday afternoon and evening and last through Sunday morning.

The rain will increase in coverage and intensity on Saturday. Most of the day will feature moderate rain, with as much as 1-2 inches being possible.

In addition to the soggy, near washout conditions, temperatures Saturday will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The good news is, Easter Sunday is trending drier and a bit warmer.

Scattered showers will still be around for sunrise services, but nothing like we’ll see Saturday. Much of Sunday afternoon looks dry as temperatures return to the lower 60s.

For the latest forecast, click HERE.