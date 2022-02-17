Planning process for the construction of the new Pender County jail is underway

(Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is making progress on its plans for a new jail.

Sheriff Alan Cutler said they have been meeting with architects to discuss the layout and needs of the new Pender County jail. The plans for the jail projects it to hold more than 220 beds, the current jail in downtown Burgaw holds around 80 beds. Due to lack of space, Pender County Sheriff’s Office is utilizing jails in surrounding counties to hold inmates.

Sheriff Cutler said the plans for the jail are still in the design stage, they hope to break ground for it before the end of the year.

“It would be very nice to get under construction this year, and that would be about a three-year period. So, the date that’s kind of being talked about right now would be the spring probably of 2025 before it’s actually completed,” said Alan Cutler, Pender County Sheriff.

Once the design phase of the planning process is complete, officials will discuss plans to finance the new jail.