Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington

(Photo: Protrak)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon.

In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington.

The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive.

The plans show a car wash next to the 4,800 square foot 7-Eleven store.