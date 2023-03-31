‘Plant an Azalea’ week being held at Airlie Gardens

Azaleas are being planted at Airlie Gardens (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An event to kick off ‘Plant an Azalea’ week is being held next week at Airlie Gardens.

An official planting of azaleas will take place April 4th at 10:00 a.m.

County officials, parks staff and members of the Cape Fear Garden Club will be planting the azalea, and the public is invited to attend.

This year’s planting is being held at Airlie Gardens to support continued efforts to replenish and enhance the ground’s azalea collection.

Organizers say plant an azalea week is an annual April celebration to promote planting of azaleas throughout the community to help return New Hanover County and Wilmington to a “city of a million azaleas.”