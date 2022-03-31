‘Plant an Azalea’ week kickoff set for April 4th

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Parks & Gardens and the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County are teaming up with the Cape Fear Garden Club, Inc. Civic Improvements Committee for an official planting of azaleas to kick off the 2022 Plant an Azalea Week.

This event will be held at 11 a.m. this Monday, April 4 at River Road Park (6500 River Road).

County officials, parks staff and members of the Cape Fear Garden Club will help with the planting and the public is invited to attend.

“When you think of New Hanover County, one of the first things you associate with this area are the azaleas. People visit to see their beautiful blooms and colors during the early part of spring,” Parks & Gardens Director Tara Duckworth said. “We are certainly excited to add more of these beautiful plants to our parks and hope others in our county will take the opportunity to do the same at their own homes.”

This year’s event is being held at River Road Park to support continued recovery efforts from damage sustained during hurricanes over the past three years.

Plant an Azalea Week is held each April to promote planting of azaleas throughout the community to help return New Hanover County and Wilmington to the “city of a million azaleas.”

In addition to this yearly event, the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County holds several beautification events throughout the year to enhance New Hanover County.