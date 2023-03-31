Plastic Ocean Arts and Sci Fest coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Plastic Ocean Project is partnering with the NC Science Festival to bring a fun event to the Cape Fear.

Plastic Ocean Arts and Sci Fest will take place on Saturday, April 8th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at UNCW’s Watson School of Education Building Atrium.

The NC-Sci-Fest is a month long celebration of science held every April. The statewide festival includes hundreds of STEM-focused events that offer scores of fun, interactive science learning opportunities. Students, families, friends, STEM professionals, teachers and volunteers are encouraged to enjoy the series of events taking place throughout North Carolina.

Area middle and high school students who are interested in plastic pollution and marine debris are encouraged to participate in the one-day festival.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about internship and volunteer opportunities related to marine debris research offered by participating organizations.

Registration is required. You can register HERE.