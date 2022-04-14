Police: 2 injured in shooting at Greensboro music venue

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Police say two people have been injured in a late-night shooting reported at a popular Greensboro music venue.

According to a news release, officers responded to The Blind Tiger around 10:45 p.m.

Wednesday after a report of shots being fired. They found a person suffering from minor injuries from a gunshot wound.

A second person with a gunshot wound arrived separately at a hospital. Police say that person had injuries that were not life-threatening. No further details were immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

