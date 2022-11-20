Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 22-year-old gunman walked into a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and immediately began firing from a “long rifle,” killing at least five people.

Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez says two firearms were found at the scene. The gunman was taken into custody around five minutes after police first received a call about the shooting at Club Q.

Vasquez says two heroic patrons confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting.

“We owe them a great debt of thanks,” the chief said.

Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. Saturday and responded within minutes, said Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Castro had few details beyond the number of dead and wounded. She said the suspect was injured but didn’t know how and that the FBI was on the scene.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said. The FBI said it was providing assistance to Colorado Springs police, but said the police department was leading the investigation.

The police department planned a news conference for 8 a.m. (10 a.m. EST) on the investigation.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man in the United States to be elected governor in 2018, said the news was “sickening.”.