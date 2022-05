Police identify man found dead in Leland pond

Body found in Waterford pond on May 2, 2022 (Photo: Matthew Huddleston/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have released the identity of a man who was found dead in a Waterford Pond earlier this week.

The body of 48-year-old Andrew Kincaid was discovered around 9:00 a.m. Monday by first responders. Police were on scene for about eight hours following the discovery.

Detectives say Kincaid last contacted family members Sunday evening.

Police are waiting on autopsy and toxicology results before releasing a cause of death.