Police identify suspect, victims of triple-homicide in Landfall Center parking lot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released the names of those involved in a parking lot shooting in front of the Dollar Tree off Military Cutoff Road on Saturday.

The suspect is 40-year-old Wilbert Lamont Robinson of Hampstead, who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle.

The victims include 2 adults and 1 juvenile, who are all related to the suspect:

•65-year-old Diretta Marie Robinson, mother of the suspect

•48-year-old Trina Lynnette Robinson, sister to the suspect

•13-year-old male, son of the suspect

At this time, police say the motive is not clear.

Wilmington Police say it appears that the suspect and victims arrived in the same vehicle together prior to the shooting.

If anyone was at the Landfall Shopping Center on Saturday and witnessed this incident, please reach out to the WPD at (910) 343-3609.