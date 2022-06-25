Police investigating after teenager injured in early morning shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Police are investigating following an early morning shooting Saturday morning that sent one teenager to the hospital.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, officers received an alert around 1:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a Shotspotter tip near the 400 block of North 30th Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was sent by ambulance to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they are currently in stable condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.