Police investigating Hawthorne at Oleander apartments death

A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex near Oleander Drive (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a death at an apartment complex near Oleander Driver.

The investigation is ongoing at Hawthorne at Oleander apartments on Adirondack Way.

No cause of death has been released at this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

UPDATE

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Click HERE to read more.