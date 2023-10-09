UPDATE: Juvenile arrested, charged with murder following Hawthorne at Oleander Apartments death

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with first degree murder (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and auto larceny following an incident Sunday.

The Wilmington Police Department says they responded shortly before 11:00 a.m. to a check welfare call in the 3000 block of Adirondack Way. A family member had called out of concern for the well-being of another family member who they had not heard from.

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door but did not receive a response from anyone inside. Due to the totality of the circumstances and this being very uncharacteristic of the victim officers contacted a key holder for the apartment. Once officers entered the apartment 34-year-old Adriana Hall was located dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators started their investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile male.

The offender and the victim were relatives, WPD say. The juvenile is a relative of the victim and was located at a nearby park.

He has been charged with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery and Auto Larceny.