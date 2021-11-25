Police investigating report of shots fired in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating a report of shots fired on Market Street in Downtown Wilmington.

According to Wilmington police, shots were fired on Kenwood Avenue at the intersection of Lyndon Avenue and Chesnut Street. It is unknown if anyone was injured and police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is an active investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.