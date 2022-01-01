Police issue silver alert for missing Wilmington woman

Margaret Gerald McCray (Credit: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington police needs your help to locate a woman who has gone missing.

The police have issued a silver alert for Margaret Gerald McCray, 74, who is 5′ 5″ and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was last seen on Saturday morning around 10:20 a.m. near Castle Street driving eastbound in a black Infiniti.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray blouse and black leggings. She is known to frequent thrift stores in the Monkey Junction area.

If you see McCray, please dial 911. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.