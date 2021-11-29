Police looking for man last seen leaving Carolina Beach marina on fishing boat

Joseph Matthew Johnson (Photo: via Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police need your help finding a missing Carolina Beach man last seen a week ago.

Joseph Matthew Johnson, 44, was seen leaving from Federal Point Yacht Club marina on his 19-ft Seacraft center console fishing boat around 11 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Police say Johnson is known to frequent offshore and the Frying Pan Shoals area while fishing. He is described as a white man, 6’2”, 220 pounds with strawberry blonde hair.

Carolina Beach PD says Johnson was reported missing on November 27 by a friend who arrived in town for prearranged fishing plans.

If you know any information, contact 911 or the Carolina Beach Police Department at (910) 458-2540.