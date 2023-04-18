Police looking for two suspects they say broke into Shallotte Vape Shop

Police are searching for two people they say broke into a vape shop this month (Photo: Shallotte Police Department)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Police need your help after a breaking and entering was caught on camera earlier this month.

Shallotte Police say two people broke into Deep Blue Vapors on Holden Beach Road on April 9th just before 3:00 a.m.

The video seems to show the suspects throwing cinder blocks through the window to break in.

Police say one window was damaged and vape products were stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Shallotte Police.