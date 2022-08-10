Police make arrest in connection to stolen engine hoist in Whiteville

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an engine hoist from 701 Auto, LLC in Whiteville.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the Whiteville business located at 7176 James B White Highway South on August 5th in reference to a larceny.

Police say the caller reported that an orange and black engine hoist located outside of the business was stolen.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Investigators say they interviewed witnesses and obtained surveillance footage. Evidence gathered helped to identify the suspect vehicle as a pewter colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

Further investigation identified the suspects, 34-year-old Anthony Terill Townsend and 32-year-old Blanca Nicole Freeman. The Sheriff’s Office reports that both suspects were located at the Economy Inn in Tabor City. They were arrested on August 7th and transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where they were processed and booked.

Anthony Townsend was charged with misdemeanor Larceny and served an outstanding warrant for Fraud. He received a $7,500 unsecured bond.

Blanca Freeman received the same charges as Townsend. She received a $5,000 unsecured bond.