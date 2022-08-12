Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest

(Photo: City of Las Vegas / MGN)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when he was found in his damaged sports car this week and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Lynch’s attorneys responded Thursday with a statement saying Lynch was in a parked car, not driving, and a DUI charge won’t stick.

The arresting officer says police found markings suggesting Lynch’s black Shelby GT500 hit sidewalks before stopping in an industrial part of downtown Las Vegas.

The 7:30 a.m. Tuesday arrest came after the Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that Lynch had been hired as a team broadcast special correspondent.

In 12 NFL seasons, Lynch also played for the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.