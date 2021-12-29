Police: Minivan hit deer before crash that killed North Carolina girl

(Photo: MGN)

FABER, VA (AP) — A deer strike on a Virginia highway led to a Christmas Eve crash that killed an 8-year-old North Carolina girl and injured two other children, state police said.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred Saturday on U.S. 29 in Nelson County after a northbound Honda minivan hit a deer, The Daily Progress reported.

The preliminary investigation shows that the minivan came to an abrupt stop and a tractor-trailer traveling behind it was unable to stop and struck the minivan, according to State Police Trooper L.G. Pingley. The tractor-trailer was hauling 42,000 pounds of paper.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center and died of her injuries on Christmas Day, police said.

Minivan driver, Michael Mack of Taylorsville, North Carolina; passenger Shelly Mack; and a 6-year-old boy in a booster seat were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A 4-year-old boy secured in a child safety seat was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

State police declined to release the children’s names because state law prohibits them from identifying a juvenile victim of a crime and charges may yet be filed.